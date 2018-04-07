Rexnord Corp (RXN) Receives $30.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,266. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3,086.09, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $492.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,177,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,250,000 after acquiring an additional 738,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,304 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 3,682,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 478,604 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,335,000 after acquiring an additional 438,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

