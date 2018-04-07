RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.19. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Reynolds sold 30,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,657.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,180.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,625 shares of company stock valued at $440,512 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RF Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:RFIL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/rf-industries-inc-rfil-announces-0-02-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.