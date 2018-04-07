Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) Receives €24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.85 ($30.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHK shares. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rhoen Klinikum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($35.99) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum stock traded down €0.46 ($0.57) on Friday, hitting €26.80 ($33.09). The stock had a trading volume of 33,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €25.08 ($30.96) and a fifty-two week high of €32.12 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $1,820.00 and a PE ratio of 1,340.00.

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases.

