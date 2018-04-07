Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,549 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,836,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,761 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 694,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 538,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,277.11 and a PE ratio of 18.40. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.50%. research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is focused on providing range of banking and wealth management services to businesses, individuals, business owners and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate. The Banking segment offers a range of deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines.

