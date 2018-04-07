Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,698.93, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.30. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Nomura raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

