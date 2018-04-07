Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Okta (OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,275 shares of company stock valued at $8,531,831.

Okta stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Okta has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,140.19 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Okta from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Okta to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Okta from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/rhumbline-advisers-increases-stake-in-okta-okta.html.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.