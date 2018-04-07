Clearwater Paper Co. (CLW) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CLW opened at $37.20 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $592.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Clearwater Paper’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

