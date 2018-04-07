Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,921 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Intrepid Potash worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,435,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 3,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,109,782 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 89,749 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $467.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Intrepid Potash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.56 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 211,344 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $697,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 15,900 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,905 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,921 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/rhumbline-advisers-sells-16921-shares-of-intrepid-potash-inc-ipi.html.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.