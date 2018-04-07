Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,700 Shares of Eyes Lips Face (ELF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eyes Lips Face were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eyes Lips Face during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eyes Lips Face during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eyes Lips Face by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyes Lips Face during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eyes Lips Face during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyes Lips Face from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eyes Lips Face from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eyes Lips Face to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eyes Lips Face from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyes Lips Face in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyes Lips Face presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Eyes Lips Face stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.81, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eyes Lips Face has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. Eyes Lips Face had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 13.88%. analysts anticipate that Eyes Lips Face will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of Eyes Lips Face stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $195,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyes Lips Face Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

