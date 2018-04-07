Movado (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $41,600.00 in Stock

Movado (NYSE:MOV) Director Richard Cote sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,196 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Cote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Richard Cote sold 77,200 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,933,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $52,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $38,376.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $37,524.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Richard Cote sold 1,000 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Richard Cote sold 800 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $24,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Richard Cote sold 500 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $14,535.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $51,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $53,536.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $51,984.00.

MOV stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Movado has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of -0.16.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Movado had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Movado’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Movado will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Movado’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Movado’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Movado by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Movado by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Movado by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Movado by 10.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Movado by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Movado Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

