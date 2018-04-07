RichCoin (RICHX) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One RichCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichCoin has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. RichCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00672701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00180251 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

RichCoin Coin Profile

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

RichCoin Coin Trading

RichCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase RichCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

