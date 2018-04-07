RichCoin (RICHX) Price Down 12.5% This Week

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. RichCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RichCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One RichCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00674015 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00179628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00055332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About RichCoin

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

Buying and Selling RichCoin

RichCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase RichCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

