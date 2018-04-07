Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) Share Price

Headlines about Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Richmont Mines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4253605488625 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RIC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Richmont Mines has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Richmont Mines Company Profile

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario.

