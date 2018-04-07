Reviewing Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) and Qunar Cayman Islands (QUNR)

Rightside Group (NASDAQ: NAME) and Qunar Cayman Islands (NASDAQ:QUNR) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rightside Group and Qunar Cayman Islands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightside Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Qunar Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rightside Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Rightside Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rightside Group is more favorable than Qunar Cayman Islands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rightside Group and Qunar Cayman Islands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Rightside Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Qunar Cayman Islands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Rightside Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rightside Group and Qunar Cayman Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightside Group -39.04% -15.14% -8.53% Qunar Cayman Islands -67.87% -291.65% -30.15%

Summary

Rightside Group beats Qunar Cayman Islands on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightside Group

Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand. It has over 16.5 million domain names under management. It has a portfolio of over 40 generic Top Level Domains (gTLDs) acquired through Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)’s expansion of new gTLDs. It has launched all of its gTLDs, including .NEWS, .LIVE, and .FAMILY, into general availability in the marketplace. Its registry services business builds a distribution network of over 125 ICANN accredited registrars, including GoDaddy, eNom and Name.com, as well as other complementary distribution partners, such as Website builders and e-mail service providers, that offer its gTLD domain names to businesses and consumers.

About Qunar Cayman Islands

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited (Qunar) is engaged in offering mobile and online commerce platform for travel in China. The Company offers a range of travel products, including flights, hotels, vacations packages, attraction tickets and other travel related offerings. The Company offers Qunar Travel, which is a mobile application that enables its users to search for and purchase travel products. The Company’s software as a service (SaaS) system provides an online presence for over 360,000 travel service providers. Its search engine provides real-time travel products information directly sourced from travel service providers and through its SaaS platform. The Company’s main lines of business include flight tickets, hotels, vacation packages and attraction tickets. It offers display advertising, train tickets, car services, tour guides and other services. Its system provides instant confirmation of booking, rescheduling and cancellation for its flight ticket transactions.

