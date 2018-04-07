Rimbit (RBT) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Rimbit has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a total market cap of $331,988.00 and $1,641.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2014. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

