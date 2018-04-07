Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issued By Imperial Capital

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KLR Group started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of REI opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Ring Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,398,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ring-energy-inc-rei-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-12-per-share-imperial-capital-forecasts-updated-updated.html.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.