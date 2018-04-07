Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000 at BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective raised by BNP Paribas from GBX 3,650 ($51.24) to GBX 4,000 ($56.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 3,750 ($52.64) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($60.36) to GBX 4,500 ($63.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,159.21 ($58.38).

RIO traded down GBX 85.50 ($1.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,560 ($49.97). 2,844,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 129.43 ($1.82) per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.16), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($543,295.34).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

