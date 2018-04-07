Rise Price Hits $0.0966 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. Rise has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $214.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00085179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030270 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007997 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002110 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013077 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,866,220 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

