Rise Price Tops $0.0691 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $268.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007967 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014102 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,882,420 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.