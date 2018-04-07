Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,518,471 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 117,744,376 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,378,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.54 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $1.61 on Friday. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,729.59, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.80.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

