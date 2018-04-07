Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $22.27 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $22.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,009.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,844. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717,460.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,180.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

