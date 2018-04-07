RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

