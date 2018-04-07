RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8,118.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,399.03, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.14 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%. sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

