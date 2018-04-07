Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Sells $3,434,750.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNP opened at $130.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,569.63, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

