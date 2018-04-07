Robotti Robert Invests $2.87 Million in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stock

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 980,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 138,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyons Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,691.45, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In other Starbucks news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/robotti-robert-acquires-new-holdings-in-starbucks-co-sbux-updated-updated.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.