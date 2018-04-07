OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,105,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $2,029,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,627 shares of company stock worth $23,604,488. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,150.08, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. UBS started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

