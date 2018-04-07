Roku Inc (ROKU) SVP Sells $1,106,280.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,106,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,213.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $9,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $3,784,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

