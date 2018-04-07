Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price

News stories about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roku earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3298799480584 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $31.36 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $3,213.09 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.12 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $52,656,361.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,777,131 shares of company stock valued at $58,524,942.

Roku, Inc operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs.

