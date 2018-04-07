RonPaulCoin Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. RonPaulCoin has a market capitalization of $127,031.00 and $113.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01713140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015543 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022652 BTC.

RonPaulCoin Profile

RonPaulCoin (RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 912,147 coins. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. RonPaulCoin’s official website is www.ronpaulcoin.com. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy RonPaulCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

