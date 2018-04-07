Roots (ROOT) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB reissued a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on Roots and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roots presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.94.

Shares of ROOT stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.35. 65,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,656. Roots has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$12.28.

In other news, Director James Alan Gabel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.32 per share, with a total value of C$283,000.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; sweats casual apparel; kids and baby clothing; and leather furniture, linens, towels, and accessories.

