Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,457.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $267.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $204.77 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,334.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

In other news, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 37,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $10,310,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,404,682.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $282.59 per share, with a total value of $141,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,453,060. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

