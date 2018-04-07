Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr cut shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $191.74 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.52.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,945,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,409,626. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $876,789.50, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,715,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,105,468,000 after buying an additional 3,048,055 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 130,191,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,750,246,000 after buying an additional 834,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,447,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,533,267,000 after buying an additional 1,356,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,301,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,020,245,000 after buying an additional 360,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apple by 15.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after buying an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

