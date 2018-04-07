Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $10,491.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,656,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after buying an additional 211,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 621,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

