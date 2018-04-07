The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $180,000 Holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Rosetta Stone worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 767,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 170,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RST stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $293.46, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

In other Rosetta Stone news, insider M. Sean Hartford sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $120,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc (Rosetta Stone) offers personalized language and reading programs. The Company’s solutions are used by schools, businesses, government organizations and individuals around the world. Its segments include Enterprise & Education, which derives revenues from sales to educational institutions, corporations and government agencies worldwide, and Consumer, which derives revenue from sales to individuals and retail partners.

