Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 33,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,055.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 489,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,810.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 42,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 16,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

CVE:CAD opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Colonial Coal International Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

