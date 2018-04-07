Roth Capital Downgrades Vision Sciences (CGNT) to Hold

Roth Capital lowered shares of Vision Sciences (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vision Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vision Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Vision Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $237.53, a P/E ratio of -386.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sciences by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vision Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vision Sciences

Cogentix Medical, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use.

