Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.35

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.98) on Friday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 221.30 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.31).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($2,016.03). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.89), for a total value of £6,276.82 ($8,810.81).

Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.79) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.56) to GBX 280 ($3.93) in a report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 285.06 ($4.00).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

