Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,003,758,000 after purchasing an additional 764,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,160,193,000 after purchasing an additional 554,990 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,368,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,737,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,005,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $884.49 and a one year high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $702,802.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,755.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,494.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

