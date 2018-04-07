Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) CFO Sells $132,600.00 in Stock

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rouven Bergmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $134,940.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $132,920.00.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3,777.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,137,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,194,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

MDSO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

