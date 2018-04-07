Asante Solutions (PUMP) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of PUMP opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

