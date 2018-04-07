Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.50. 582,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

