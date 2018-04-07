Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBS. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 330 ($4.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 284.06 ($3.99).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 261 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.27).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-upgraded-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.