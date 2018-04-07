Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,790 ($39.16) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($37.34) to GBX 2,750 ($38.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,615.26 ($36.71).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,363 ($33.17) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.73).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/royal-dutch-shells-rdsb-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.