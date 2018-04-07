RoyalCoin Trading Up 21.1% This Week (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RoyalCoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054031 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00076308 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022497 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031300 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RoyalCoin Profile

ROYAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

