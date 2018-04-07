Royalties (CRYPTO:XRY) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Royalties coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Royalties has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Royalties has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00678153 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00182564 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056369 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties launched on July 15th, 2017. Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup. Royalties’ official website is xry.io.

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

