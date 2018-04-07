Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other Ruth's Hospitality Group news, SVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $166,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 229,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,692. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $793.60, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

