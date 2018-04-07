S Paul Trickett Acquires 280 Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (ASL) Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) insider S Paul Trickett purchased 280 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,289 ($18.09) per share, with a total value of £3,609.20 ($5,066.25).

Shares of LON:ASL opened at GBX 1,306 ($18.33) on Friday. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.83 ($16.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,389 ($19.50).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve a net asset value total return (with dividends reinvested) greater than that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index (Excluding Investment Companies) (NSCI (XIC)).

