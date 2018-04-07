Sabre Co. (SABR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce $940.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $945.78 million. Sabre reported sales of $915.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $940.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

SABR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,692.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sabre has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $197,526,949.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sabre by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

