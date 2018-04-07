SAExploration (SAEX) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SAExploration earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.1881158396077 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SAExploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SAEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,061. SAExploration has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -668.28.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative return on equity of 176.24% and a negative net margin of 32.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/saexploration-saex-receiving-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing.

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.