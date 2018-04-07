SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAF-HOLLAND in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.73 ($24.35).

SAF-HOLLAND stock traded down €0.12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.44 ($20.30). The stock had a trading volume of 143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €14.12 ($17.43) and a 52-week high of €20.08 ($24.79).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/saf-holland-sfq-pt-set-at-22-00-by-kepler-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.